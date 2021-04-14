Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €72.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Covestro (ETR:1COV) received a €72.00 ($84.71) price target from Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Covestro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Covestro and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Covestro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €61.69 ($72.58).

Shares of 1COV opened at €57.52 ($67.67) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €58.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is €51.58. The stock has a market cap of $11.11 billion and a PE ratio of 23.19. Covestro has a 12 month low of €27.94 ($32.87) and a 12 month high of €63.24 ($74.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.36, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

