COVIR.IO (CVR) Hits Market Capitalization of $9.20 Million

COVIR.IO (CURRENCY:CVR) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. One COVIR.IO coin can currently be bought for approximately $77.28 or 0.00123911 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, COVIR.IO has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. COVIR.IO has a total market cap of $9.20 million and $8.93 million worth of COVIR.IO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get COVIR.IO alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002781 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00066067 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.38 or 0.00265168 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004251 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $451.81 or 0.00724405 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00026486 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62,227.47 or 0.99771958 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $544.83 or 0.00873543 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

COVIR.IO Coin Profile

COVIR.IO’s launch date was January 19th, 2021. COVIR.IO’s total supply is 8,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,108 coins. COVIR.IO’s official website is covir.io/v2 . COVIR.IO’s official message board is medium.com/@covir . COVIR.IO’s official Twitter account is @Polkacover

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in late 2019, Polkacover is working towards creating a cryptocurrency-friendly insurance purchase & policy issuance marketplace with the aim to be the one-stop-shop for crypto & personal insurance need. “

COVIR.IO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVIR.IO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COVIR.IO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase COVIR.IO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for COVIR.IO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for COVIR.IO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.