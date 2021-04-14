CQS Natural Resources G&I plc Announces Dividend of GBX 1.26 (LON:CYN)

CQS Natural Resources G&I plc (LON:CYN) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.26 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

CYN stock remained flat at $GBX 146 ($1.91) during midday trading on Wednesday. 203,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,687. The stock has a market capitalization of £97.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 140.29 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 118.17. CQS Natural Resources G&I has a 1-year low of GBX 59.20 ($0.77) and a 1-year high of GBX 148.58 ($1.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.15, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Get CQS Natural Resources G&I alerts:

About CQS Natural Resources G&I

City Natural Resources High Yield Trust plc is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by CQS Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the mining and resources sectors. For its fixed income portion, it primarily invests in mining, resource and industrial fixed interest securities such as preference shares, loan stocks and corporate bonds.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for CQS Natural Resources G&I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CQS Natural Resources G&I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.