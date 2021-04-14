CQS Natural Resources G&I plc Announces Dividend of GBX 1.26 (LON:CYN)

CQS Natural Resources G&I plc (LON:CYN) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.26 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
CYN stock remained flat at $GBX 146 ($1.91) during midday trading on Wednesday. 203,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,687. The stock has a market capitalization of £97.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 140.29 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 118.17. CQS Natural Resources G&I has a 1-year low of GBX 59.20 ($0.77) and a 1-year high of GBX 148.58 ($1.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.15, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.18.
About CQS Natural Resources G&I
