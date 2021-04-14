Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Shares Acquired by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,598 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.20% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $8,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CBRL. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Truist cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $132.00 price objective (down from $136.00) on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.27.

NASDAQ CBRL opened at $173.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.79 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $167.11 and a 200-day moving average of $141.50. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.05 and a 1-year high of $178.63.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $677.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.88 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

