Craig Hallum Boosts The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Price Target to $85.00

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from $50.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 36.48% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on The Lovesac from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research increased their price objective on The Lovesac from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of The Lovesac in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on The Lovesac from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.75.

The Lovesac stock traded down $3.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,485,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,803. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.58 and its 200 day moving average is $44.64. The company has a market cap of $914.46 million, a PE ratio of -479.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 2.58. The Lovesac has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $72.33.

In other The Lovesac news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $5,646,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $12,471,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 404,342 shares of company stock worth $22,422,807 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 31.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOVE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Lovesac by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 656,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,200,000 after buying an additional 14,641 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 1,492.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,871,000 after purchasing an additional 198,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. 84.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

