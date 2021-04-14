Craneware (LON:CRW) Reaches New 52-Week High at $2,450.00

Craneware plc (LON:CRW)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,450 ($32.01) and last traded at GBX 2,430 ($31.75), with a volume of 14303 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,320 ($30.31).

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Craneware from GBX 2,200 ($28.74) to GBX 2,420 ($31.62) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Get Craneware alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,141.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,047.40. The company has a market capitalization of £651.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.57.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a yield of 0.58%. Craneware’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.74%.

Craneware Company Profile (LON:CRW)

Craneware plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and supports computer software for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company provides solutions, such as Chargemaster Toolkit, an automated software-as-a-service (SaaS) chargemaster management solution for capturing optimal legitimate reimbursement for providers; Trisus Supply, a solution that utilizes data to identify data gaps between the systems; Physician Revenue Toolkit, a SaaS solution for managing physician group KPIs, charges, codes, RVUs, fee schedules, and related information; Reference Plus, a SaaS solution to perform chargemaster analysis; Pharmacy ChargeLink, a solution to enhance charge capture, pricing, and cost management; interface scripting module, a software that automatically uploads chargemaster changes to the patient billing system for accurate billing; Trisus Pricing Analyzer, a SaaS solution that simplifies the price modelling process; and Online Reference Toolkit and supplies assistant solutions.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Craneware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Craneware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.