Cream Finance (CREAM) Trading Up 3.2% Over Last Week

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 14th. Cream Finance has a total market capitalization of $94.36 million and $6.34 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cream Finance coin can currently be bought for $153.08 or 0.00241099 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cream Finance has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.89 or 0.00064399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00019196 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $432.76 or 0.00681577 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001576 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.60 or 0.00089150 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00032229 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00036820 BTC.

Cream Finance Coin Profile

Cream Finance is a coin. It was first traded on August 4th, 2020. Cream Finance’s total supply is 9,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 616,378 coins. Cream Finance’s official Twitter account is @CreamdotFinance . Cream Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance . The official website for Cream Finance is app.cream.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Rules Everything Around Me (CREAM) is an open and inclusive financial system built on smart contracts. The decentralized finance (DeFi) movement has introduced novel solutions in lending, exchanges, derivatives, payments, marketing making, and asset tokenization. All of these services are permissionless and open, meaning anyone with internet access can participate. “

Buying and Selling Cream Finance

