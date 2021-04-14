Creatd Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Creatd Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 442,900 shares, a growth of 143.2% from the March 15th total of 182,100 shares. Approximately 26.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 627,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

In other Creatd news, CEO Jeremy Frommer bought 5,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.67 per share, for a total transaction of $26,735.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 311,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,454,564.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders bought 9,478 shares of company stock valued at $43,436 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Creatd stock. CM Management LLC acquired a new stake in Creatd Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 163,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000. CM Management LLC owned 1.88% of Creatd as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRTD opened at $4.27 on Wednesday. Creatd has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $19.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.92. The firm has a market cap of $45.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.11.

Creatd Inc develops digital communities and markets branded digital content. The company provides Vocal, a content distribution platform that delivers a digital publishing platform organized into niche-communities capable of hosting rich media content. Its Vocal platform provides advertisers access to target markets that most closely match their interests.

