Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) a €81.00 Price Target

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) received a €81.00 ($95.29) target price from Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on HelloFresh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on HelloFresh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on HelloFresh and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €99.00 ($116.47) price target on HelloFresh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €79.63 ($93.68).

Get HelloFresh alerts:

Shares of HelloFresh stock opened at €71.26 ($83.84) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.20, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €63.69 and a 200-day moving average price of €58.73. HelloFresh has a one year low of €27.40 ($32.24) and a one year high of €77.90 ($91.65).

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for HelloFresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HelloFresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.