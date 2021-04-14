Credit Suisse Group Raises Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Price Target to $44.00

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 22.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HXL. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Hexcel from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays raised Hexcel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.31.

NYSE:HXL opened at $56.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.14. Hexcel has a fifty-two week low of $24.54 and a fifty-two week high of $64.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 38.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $295.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.47 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hexcel will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,067 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total value of $499,826.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,614.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,930 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 0.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 0.3% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 9,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Calvert Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 0.5% in the second quarter. Calvert Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 0.6% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 95.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

