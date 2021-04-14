Credit Suisse Group Raises KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Price Target to $60.00

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) had its price target increased by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.32% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. KKR & Co. Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.29.

Shares of KKR stock opened at $52.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.59. The company has a market cap of $30.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.47 and a 1-year high of $52.52.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $669.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert W. Scully bought 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,251,380.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 82,979 shares in the company, valued at $3,993,779.27. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 3,700,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $119,325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 77.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

