Credit Suisse Group Trims Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) Target Price to $17.00

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 80.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Flexion Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

NASDAQ:FLXN opened at $9.40 on Wednesday. Flexion Therapeutics has a one year low of $7.52 and a one year high of $14.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The company has a market cap of $469.29 million, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.64.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $26.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Flexion Therapeutics will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Melissa Layman sold 2,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $32,931.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,142,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 17.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 30,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,661,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

About Flexion Therapeutics

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

