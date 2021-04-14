Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the LED producer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.72% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Cree from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Cree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Cowen raised shares of Cree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Cree in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cree in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Cree has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.57.

Cree stock opened at $110.88 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cree has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $129.90. The stock has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.79 and a beta of 1.43.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The LED producer reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Cree had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $127.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. Cree’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cree will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cree news, Director Clyde Hosein sold 13,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total value of $1,733,631.68. Also, Director John B. Replogle sold 1,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total transaction of $178,399.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,448 shares in the company, valued at $6,366,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Cree in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cree during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cree by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cree in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in Cree by 152.3% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 820 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

