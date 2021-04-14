Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.40.

CWEGF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised Crew Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Crew Energy from $0.90 to $1.40 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Crew Energy from $0.75 to $1.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James raised Crew Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Crew Energy from $1.25 to $2.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CWEGF opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.54. Crew Energy has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $1.03.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

