Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.40.

CWEGF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised Crew Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Crew Energy from $0.90 to $1.40 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Crew Energy from $0.75 to $1.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James raised Crew Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Crew Energy from $1.25 to $2.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CWEGF opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.54. Crew Energy has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $1.03.

Crew Energy Company Profile

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

Analyst Recommendations for Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF)

