Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 317,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,145 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.96% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals worth $4,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CRNX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 304,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.44 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,995.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRNX opened at $16.02 on Wednesday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.61 and a 12-month high of $23.70. The company has a market capitalization of $529.12 million, a PE ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.80.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.08). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors.

