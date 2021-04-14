Critical Analysis: Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) versus Enerplus (NYSE:ERF)

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) and Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

91.5% of Cimarex Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.0% of Enerplus shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Cimarex Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Cimarex Energy has a beta of 2.4, suggesting that its stock price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enerplus has a beta of 3.18, suggesting that its stock price is 218% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cimarex Energy and Enerplus’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cimarex Energy $2.36 billion 2.83 -$124.62 million $4.46 14.56 Enerplus $945.62 million 1.51 -$195.73 million $0.79 7.08

Cimarex Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Enerplus. Enerplus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cimarex Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Cimarex Energy and Enerplus, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cimarex Energy 0 4 16 0 2.80 Enerplus 0 2 9 0 2.82

Cimarex Energy presently has a consensus price target of $52.75, indicating a potential downside of 18.77%. Enerplus has a consensus price target of $7.97, indicating a potential upside of 42.62%. Given Enerplus’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Enerplus is more favorable than Cimarex Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Cimarex Energy and Enerplus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cimarex Energy -104.14% 7.29% 3.41% Enerplus -130.21% 2.91% 1.54%

Dividends

Cimarex Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Enerplus pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Cimarex Energy pays out 19.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Enerplus pays out 8.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Cimarex Energy has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Enerplus has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Cimarex Energy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Cimarex Energy beats Enerplus on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co. operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions. The company also owned an interest in 2,765 net productive oil and gas wells. Cimarex Energy Co. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved plus probable gross reserves of approximately 9.0 million barrels (MMbbls) of light and medium crude oil; 22.3 MMbbls of heavy crude oil; 170.1 MMbbls of tight oil; 23.5 MMbbls of natural gas liquids; 23.2 billion cubic feet (Bcf) of conventional natural gas; and 1,173.9 Bcf of shale gas. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.