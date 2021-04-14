Critical Elements Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:CRECF) Short Interest Down 63.9% in March

Critical Elements Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:CRECF) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a drop of 63.9% from the March 15th total of 44,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Critical Elements Lithium to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CRECF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.98. The company had a trading volume of 13,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,150. Critical Elements Lithium has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.06.

Critical Elements Lithium Corp. engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties. Its projects include Rose lithium-tantalum, Nisk, Arques, Bourier, Caumont, Dumulon, Duval, Lemare, and Valiquette. The company was founded on September 11, 2006 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

