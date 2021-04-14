CROAT (CROAT) Market Cap Hits $272,654.20

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. CROAT has a market cap of $272,654.20 and $33.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CROAT has traded up 39.2% against the dollar. One CROAT coin can now be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000109 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 39.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 47.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 87.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About CROAT

CROAT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 86,544,144 coins. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CROAT is croat.cat. The Reddit community for CROAT is https://reddit.com/r/croatcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

Buying and Selling CROAT

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CROAT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CROAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

