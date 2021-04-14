Croda International’s (CRDA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Croda International (LON:CRDA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 7,400 ($96.68) target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.55% from the company’s previous close.

CRDA has been the subject of several other research reports. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,400 ($96.68) price target on shares of Croda International in a report on Monday, January 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Croda International from GBX 5,650 ($73.82) to GBX 6,000 ($78.39) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Croda International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 5,445.83 ($71.15).

Shares of CRDA opened at GBX 6,634 ($86.67) on Tuesday. Croda International has a 1-year low of GBX 4,390 ($57.36) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,884 ($89.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.86, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 6,313.80 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 6,334.05.

In related news, insider Keith Layden sold 652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,284 ($82.10), for a total value of £40,971.68 ($53,529.76). Also, insider Tom Brophy sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,614 ($86.41), for a total transaction of £47,951.50 ($62,648.94). Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 7 shares of company stock worth $45,486 and sold 1,787 shares worth $11,508,938.

Croda International Company Profile

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

