Crown Castle International (CCI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.52 per share for the quarter. Crown Castle International has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at 6.64-6.74 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $6.64-6.74 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect Crown Castle International to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $177.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $76.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.69, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $164.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.13. Crown Castle International has a one year low of $146.15 and a one year high of $180.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

In other news, Director J Landis Martin purchased 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $160.99 per share, with a total value of $189,968.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 145,620 shares in the company, valued at $23,443,363.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 5,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total transaction of $753,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,180,642.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 7,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,828 and sold 14,796 shares valued at $2,270,261. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

CCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.00.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

