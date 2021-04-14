Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Stock Position Cut by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,234 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.07% of Crown worth $9,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Crown in the 1st quarter valued at about $321,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Crown by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Crown by 38.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 75,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after buying an additional 21,191 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Crown by 89.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 806,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,961,000 after buying an additional 381,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Crown by 2.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 235,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,099,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CCK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on Crown from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on Crown from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Crown from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Crown from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Crown presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.38.

Shares of Crown stock opened at $106.43 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.23. The company has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.85 and a 1 year high of $106.55.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 33.90%. Crown’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.66%.

Crown declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 11.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

