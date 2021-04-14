Crust Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $19.20 Million (CRU)

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. One Crust coin can now be bought for about $132.59 or 0.00210204 BTC on exchanges. Crust has a market capitalization of $215.34 million and $19.20 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Crust has traded up 62.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000978 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00008266 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 44.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Crust Profile

Crust (CRU) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 2,000,010 coins and its circulating supply is 1,624,149 coins. The official website for Crust is www.crust.network . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . The official message board for Crust is medium.com/@CrustNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Buying and Selling Crust

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

