CryptoAds Marketplace Tops 1-Day Volume of $39,895.00 (CRAD)

CryptoAds Marketplace (CURRENCY:CRAD) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 14th. CryptoAds Marketplace has a total market capitalization of $541,896.30 and $39,895.00 worth of CryptoAds Marketplace was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CryptoAds Marketplace has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. One CryptoAds Marketplace coin can currently be bought for $0.0380 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.54 or 0.00066414 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.75 or 0.00266583 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004245 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $449.60 or 0.00718788 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00025221 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,948.58 or 0.99039663 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $547.36 or 0.00875079 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

CryptoAds Marketplace Coin Profile

CryptoAds Marketplace’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,265,943 coins. The official message board for CryptoAds Marketplace is medium.com/@AlexVinogradov4 . The Reddit community for CryptoAds Marketplace is /r/CRAD and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CryptoAds Marketplace’s official Twitter account is @CallsFreeCalls and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoAds Marketplace’s official website is cryptoads.exchange

Buying and Selling CryptoAds Marketplace

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoAds Marketplace directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoAds Marketplace should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoAds Marketplace using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

