Cryptocean Trading 25.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (CRON)

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 14th. One Cryptocean coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00001606 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Cryptocean has traded up 25.8% against the dollar. Cryptocean has a market cap of $8.29 million and $28,833.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cryptocean alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.80 or 0.00064779 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00019145 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001591 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.08 or 0.00089048 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.21 or 0.00662430 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00032784 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00036278 BTC.

Cryptocean Profile

Cryptocean (CRYPTO:CRON) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 19,121,109 coins and its circulating supply is 8,199,011 coins. The official website for Cryptocean is cryptocean.io . Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @Cryptocean1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptocean is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem. It provides a different financial and technological set of tools for working with crypto-currencies, digital financial assets and fiat money. Cryptocean designed a debit card to work together with a mobile app, in order to provide the platform users with ATM withdraws service through instant crypto-fiat conversion. A digital wallet is available at Cryptocean for the users to manage their funds as well as an exchange service, where it is possible to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies. The CRON token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency that serves as a medium of exchange on the entire ecosystem. It will be tradeable within the Cryptocean exchange and supported by the platform native digital wallet. “

Buying and Selling Cryptocean

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptocean should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptocean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptocean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.