Crypton (CRP) Hits One Day Volume of $78.00

Crypton (CURRENCY:CRP) traded down 27.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. In the last seven days, Crypton has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. One Crypton coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000255 BTC on exchanges. Crypton has a total market cap of $581,064.51 and approximately $78.00 worth of Crypton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Crypton alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.36 or 0.00067340 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.13 or 0.00063795 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00019126 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $168.14 or 0.00267320 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004335 BTC.

Crypton Coin Profile

Crypton (CRYPTO:CRP) is a coin. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2017. Crypton’s total supply is 3,624,545 coins. Crypton’s official website is u.is . Crypton’s official Twitter account is @cranepay_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CranePay [CRP] is a cryptocurrency, which is a direct descendant of Bitcoin and based on the ideas of decentralized P2P networks from Satoshi Nakamoto. The main objective of CranePay [CRP] is to return the direct purpose of using cryptocurrency as a payment system in which the guarantor of transactions (third party) is the program code. “

Crypton Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crypton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.