CryptoSoul (SOUL) Trading 28.3% Lower Over Last Week

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. Over the last seven days, CryptoSoul has traded 28.3% lower against the dollar. CryptoSoul has a market capitalization of $413,576.67 and $2,120.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoSoul coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About CryptoSoul

SOUL uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 287,844,484 coins and its circulating supply is 281,751,123 coins. The official message board for CryptoSoul is medium.com/@cryptosoul . The official website for CryptoSoul is cryptosoul.io . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

CryptoSoul Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoSoul should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoSoul using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

