CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $16.57

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$16.57 and last traded at C$16.43, with a volume of 16308 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$16.30.

CRT.UN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.25 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. TD Securities lowered shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$16.11.

The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$16.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.25. The stock has a market cap of C$3.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.95.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.0669 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 216.94%.

In related news, Director Dean Charles Mccann bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$15.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$309,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$309,600.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (TSE:CRT.UN)

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

