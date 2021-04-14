CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of CURO Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CURO Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CURO Group from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised CURO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

NYSE CURO opened at $13.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.14. CURO Group has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $20.81. The company has a market cap of $564.43 million, a PE ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 3.13.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $202.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.20 million. CURO Group had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 115.45%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.30%.

In related news, Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 13,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $209,854.81. Also, Director Fleischer & Lowe Gp I. Friedman sold 2,015,992 shares of CURO Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total transaction of $31,550,274.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 51.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in CURO Group by 306.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CURO Group during the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in CURO Group by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 11,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in CURO Group by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance products to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

