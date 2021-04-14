Curve DAO Token (CRV) Price Reaches $3.11 on Exchanges

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 14th. One Curve DAO Token coin can now be bought for approximately $3.11 or 0.00004825 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Curve DAO Token has a market capitalization of $846.29 million and $256.78 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Curve DAO Token has traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $37.06 or 0.00057475 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00018867 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000368 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.83 or 0.00088142 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $406.27 or 0.00630092 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00032488 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00036661 BTC.

About Curve DAO Token

Curve DAO Token (CRYPTO:CRV) is a coin. Its launch date was September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,475,805,648 coins and its circulating supply is 272,004,572 coins. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Curve DAO Token’s official website is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost. Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers. “

Buying and Selling Curve DAO Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curve DAO Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Curve DAO Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

