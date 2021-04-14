Cushman & Wakefield Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CWK)

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 7,512 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 46,850% compared to the average volume of 16 call options.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CWK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $15.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.50 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.54.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

CWK stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.96. The company had a trading volume of 10,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,902. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.42 and a 200-day moving average of $14.72. Cushman & Wakefield has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $17.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -19.61, a PEG ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

In other news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 4,583,655 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total value of $79,113,885.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 152.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 844,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,875,000 after acquiring an additional 509,367 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,242,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 209.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 19,938 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 6.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 5,833 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.