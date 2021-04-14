cVault.finance Price Up 10.8% This Week (CORE)

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. Over the last seven days, cVault.finance has traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. cVault.finance has a total market cap of $61.11 million and approximately $1.00 million worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One cVault.finance coin can now be purchased for about $6,110.76 or 0.09718626 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.24 or 0.00057629 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00018608 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001593 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.47 or 0.00088227 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $394.91 or 0.00628071 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00032276 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00036517 BTC.

cVault.finance Coin Profile

cVault.finance (CORE) is a coin. It launched on August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins. cVault.finance’s official website is cvault.finance . cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance. “

cVault.finance Coin Trading

