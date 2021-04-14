CVB Financial (CVBF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st. Analysts expect CVB Financial to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $118.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.80 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 36.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect CVB Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CVBF opened at $21.89 on Wednesday. CVB Financial has a 52 week low of $15.57 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 48.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, CVB Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

Featured Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.