CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Price Target Raised to $88.00 at Truist Securities

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Truist Securities from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Truist Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.65% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.80. The company had a trading volume of 25,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,922,873. The stock has a market cap of $98.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. CVS Health has a 1-year low of $55.36 and a 1-year high of $77.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.99.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $69.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CVS Health will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $406,600.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 543,362 shares of company stock valued at $40,797,273. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 74.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.