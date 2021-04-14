Cyber Apps World Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Cyber Apps World Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAP) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decline of 55.6% from the March 15th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 132,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CYAP stock remained flat at $$0.08 during trading on Wednesday. 26,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,503. Cyber Apps World has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.22 and its 200 day moving average is $0.34.

Cyber Apps World Company Profile

Cyber Apps World Inc operates a price comparison Website. The company's savinstultra.com Website consists of a search engine that users may access in order to compare the prices of different consumer products in various product categories, such as electronics, computers, cellular phones, office equipment, clothing, books, toys, and jewelry.

