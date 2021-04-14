Cyber Apps World Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Cyber Apps World Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAP) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decline of 55.6% from the March 15th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 132,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
CYAP stock remained flat at $$0.08 during trading on Wednesday. 26,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,503. Cyber Apps World has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.22 and its 200 day moving average is $0.34.
Cyber Apps World Company Profile
