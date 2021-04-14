DA Davidson Raises Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target to $290.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its price target hoisted by DA Davidson from $275.00 to $290.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.74% from the stock’s previous close.

TEAM has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Atlassian from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Atlassian from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Atlassian from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlassian currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.88.

TEAM stock opened at $242.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.81, a P/E/G ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $225.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.58. Atlassian has a 1 year low of $137.55 and a 1 year high of $262.40.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $501.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.87 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 25.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atlassian will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TEAM. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter valued at about $251,088,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the third quarter valued at about $638,894,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter valued at about $142,834,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 1,316.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,188,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,448,000 after buying an additional 3,892,824 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 123.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 6,919,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,613,000 after buying an additional 3,820,076 shares during the period. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

