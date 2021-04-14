DA Davidson Raises Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Price Target to $75.00

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.64% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ICHR. B. Riley increased their price target on Ichor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Ichor from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ichor from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Ichor from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Ichor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.88.

Ichor stock opened at $57.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 45.93 and a beta of 2.33. Ichor has a 12 month low of $19.52 and a 12 month high of $63.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.33.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.90 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ichor will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ichor news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total value of $90,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,281,159.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total value of $1,036,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 149,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,202,208.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,296,650 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ichor in the fourth quarter valued at $193,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Ichor in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ichor in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ichor in the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Ichor in the third quarter valued at $247,000. 78.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

