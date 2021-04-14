DAD (DAD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $48.28 Million

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded down 11.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. DAD has a market capitalization of $48.28 million and $3.31 million worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000465 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DAD has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.53 or 0.00064206 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00019251 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $429.80 or 0.00680874 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001587 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.96 or 0.00088644 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00032450 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00036045 BTC.

DAD Profile

DAD (DAD) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 164,602,733 coins. The official message board for DAD is medium.com/@dad_chain . DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAD’s official website is dad.one

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

DAD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

