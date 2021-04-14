Dai (DAI) Reaches One Day Volume of $492.17 Million

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. One Dai coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001593 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dai has a total market cap of $3.29 billion and $492.17 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dai has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.80 or 0.00064779 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00019145 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001591 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.08 or 0.00089048 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.21 or 0.00662430 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00032784 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00036278 BTC.

Dai Coin Profile

DAI is a coin. It launched on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 3,277,592,839 coins and its circulating supply is 3,277,592,813 coins. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com . The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Dai

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

