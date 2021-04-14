Daily Mail and General Trust (OTCMKTS:DMTGF) Lifted to Neutral at Citigroup

Daily Mail and General Trust (OTCMKTS:DMTGF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Daily Mail and General Trust alerts:

Shares of Daily Mail and General Trust stock remained flat at $$12.70 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.08. Daily Mail and General Trust has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $13.75.

Daily Mail and General Trust plc manage a portfolio of companies that provides information, analysis, insight, events, news, and entertainment services to businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates in five divisions: Insurance Risk, Property Information, EdTech, Events and Exhibitions, and Consumer Media.

See Also: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Daily Mail and General Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daily Mail and General Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.