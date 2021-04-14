Daily Mail and General Trust (OTCMKTS:DMTGF) Upgraded to “Neutral” at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Daily Mail and General Trust (OTCMKTS:DMTGF) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DMTGF. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup raised Daily Mail and General Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:DMTGF remained flat at $$12.70 during trading hours on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.44 and its 200 day moving average is $10.08. Daily Mail and General Trust has a 1-year low of $12.70 and a 1-year high of $13.75.

Daily Mail and General Trust plc manage a portfolio of companies that provides information, analysis, insight, events, news, and entertainment services to businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates in five divisions: Insurance Risk, Property Information, EdTech, Events and Exhibitions, and Consumer Media.

