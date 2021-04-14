Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Perkins Coie Trust Co

Perkins Coie Trust Co cut its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,481 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,404 shares during the period. Danaher makes up 2.0% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 40.9% in the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 49,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,667,000 after purchasing an additional 14,384 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 123.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 6,853 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 554,877 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $119,454,000 after purchasing an additional 5,582 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the third quarter valued at approximately $846,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.2% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

DHR traded down $4.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $238.80. The stock had a trading volume of 81,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,688,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.26, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $221.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.52. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $147.00 and a twelve month high of $248.86.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 19.00%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.33.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

