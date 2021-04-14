Danakali Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Danakali Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMSF) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,900 shares, an increase of 174.3% from the March 15th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Danakali in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

SBMSF traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.37. The stock had a trading volume of 43,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,353. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day moving average of $0.31. Danakali has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $0.47.

Danakali Limited engages in the exploration of minerals in Eritrea, East Africa. It focuses on the Colluli potash project located in the Danakil Depression region of Eritrea. The company was formerly known as South Boulder Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Danakali Limited in June 2015. Danakali Limited is based in Perth, Australia.

