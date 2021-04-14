Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Short Interest Down 54.1% in March

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 139,800 shares, a drop of 54.1% from the March 15th total of 304,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,299,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Danone in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Danone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. AlphaValue lowered Danone to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Danone in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danone currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

DANOY traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.12. 294,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,988. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.73. Danone has a 1-year low of $10.71 and a 1-year high of $14.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

