DAO Maker (DAO) Price Up 17.8% This Week

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. DAO Maker has a market capitalization of $151.48 million and $15.83 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded up 17.8% against the dollar. One DAO Maker coin can now be bought for about $7.72 or 0.00012240 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DAO Maker alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00002806 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.57 or 0.00067474 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.41 or 0.00274838 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00004635 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $469.05 or 0.00743397 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00023945 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,590.99 or 0.99201431 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $528.43 or 0.00837511 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DAO Maker Coin Profile

DAO Maker’s launch date was January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 307,629,262 coins and its circulating supply is 19,614,099 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

Buying and Selling DAO Maker

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO Maker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAO Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAO Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAO Maker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.