DAOBet (BET) Market Cap Hits $2.25 Million

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded up 56% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 14th. One DAOBet coin can currently be bought for $0.0135 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, DAOBet has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. DAOBet has a total market capitalization of $2.25 million and $7,355.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,477.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $802.62 or 0.01244805 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $298.21 or 0.00462507 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.13 or 0.00062234 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001820 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000192 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003273 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DAOBet Coin Profile

DAOBet (CRYPTO:BET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. The official message board for DAOBet is dao.casino/blog . DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin . DAOBet’s official website is daobet.org

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using US dollars.

