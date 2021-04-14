DAPS Coin (DAPS) Price Hits $0.0001

DAPS Coin (CURRENCY:DAPS) traded 39.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 14th. One DAPS Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DAPS Coin has traded 26.3% lower against the dollar. DAPS Coin has a market capitalization of $4.12 million and $52,269.00 worth of DAPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DAPS Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.82 or 0.00056578 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00018540 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.37 or 0.00040074 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001582 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.29 or 0.00087344 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $394.34 or 0.00622945 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00032014 BTC.

DAPS Coin Profile

DAPS is a PoW/PoS/PoA coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 29th, 2019. DAPS Coin’s total supply is 62,316,339,900 coins and its circulating supply is 57,977,796,500 coins. DAPS Coin’s official message board is dapscoin.com/daps-project-blog . DAPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DAPS Coin is officialdapscoin.com . The Reddit community for DAPS Coin is https://reddit.com/r/DAPSCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAPS stands for Decentralized Anonymous Payment System. DAPS plans to revolutionize the blockchain world by merging previous successful, stress-tested protocols into a premiere privacy package. The DAPS chain will feature staking, Masternodes, full obfuscation (RingCt, Stealth addresses and Stealth transactions), and a unique work algorithm named Proof-Of-Audit. The goal of PoA is to maintain the Trustless standard of public blockchains, while being able to utilize end-to-end obfuscation. DAPS Coin hopes to introduce a new standard of Trustless governance, able to be expanded to other chains. The DAPS Project is a worldwide organization dedicated to building the DAPS coin mainnet and expanding cryptocurrency to mass audiences. Innovative outreach and measures to build a real-world ecosystem are just part of our vision. Financial privacy is not a privilege, it is a right. We hope to make a lasting impact not on blockchain, but the world. DAPS is more than a coin, but a culture.”

DAPS Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAPS Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAPS Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAPS Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.