Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 707.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 387,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 339,459 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.24% of Darling Ingredients worth $22,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DAR. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 7,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 66,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 94.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DAR opened at $68.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.36 and a 1-year high of $79.65. The company has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.26.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.27.

In other news, EVP Jos Vervoort sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total transaction of $953,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,345,796.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 122,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $8,585,047.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,790,843.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

