Dash (DASH) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.56 Billion

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. One Dash coin can now be bought for about $301.30 or 0.00478747 BTC on exchanges. Dash has a market cap of $3.04 billion and approximately $1.56 billion worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dash has traded up 18.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dash alerts:

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00006647 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00024601 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,183.39 or 0.03469292 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000046 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000021 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Dash

Dash (DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,078,300 coins. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dash is www.dash.org . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Dash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.