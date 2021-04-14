DATA Reaches Market Cap of $33.64 Million (DTA)

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. DATA has a total market cap of $33.64 million and approximately $27.70 million worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DATA has traded up 101.4% against the dollar. One DATA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.48 or 0.00063124 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00018937 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001602 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.46 or 0.00088672 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $397.19 or 0.00634996 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00032570 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00036651 BTC.

DATA Profile

DATA (DTA) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,499,993,344 coins. DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DATA is data.eco . The Reddit community for DATA is https://reddit.com/r/DATAblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DATA is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data

According to CryptoCompare, “Data is a blockchain-based advertising protocol initiated by the Blockchain Data Foundation, a company limited by guarantee to be incorporated in Singapore and governed in a not-for-profit manner. The Data team aims to mitigate the ad fraud seen on the actual advertising systems. In order to prevent the fraud propagated into the network traffic and deliver the heightened security with the consensus from the community, the platform will leverage the blockchain technology and Artificial Intelligence to register the user's attention patterns over a decentralized P2P protocol. Data token (DTA) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

DATA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

