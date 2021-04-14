DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Shares Gap Up to $5.89

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.89, but opened at $6.38. DBV Technologies shares last traded at $6.38, with a volume of 800 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on DBVT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Societe Generale lowered DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on DBV Technologies from $4.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on DBV Technologies from $4.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The company has a market capitalization of $713.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 2.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.47 and a 200 day moving average of $3.78.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of DBV Technologies by 687.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 10,106 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in DBV Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in DBV Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in DBV Technologies by 420.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 53,377 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in DBV Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

About DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT)

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

